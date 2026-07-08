'Alpha' sees growth on Day 5; total reaches ₹70cr
What's the story
The YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has seen a significant increase in its box office collections on Tuesday (Day 5). The film's earnings reportedly rose to ₹4.25 crore net on its fifth day in theaters, marking a 10.4% growth from Monday's collection of ₹3.85 crore net. This surge is attributed to the strategic pricing of tickets at multiplex chains across the country. Globally, its total gross now stands at ₹70.03 crore.
Box office performance
Film's India gross collection crosses ₹50 crore mark
Despite the usual drop in collections during weekdays, Alpha has maintained a steady growth at the box office. The film reportedly recorded an overall occupancy of 19.06% on its fifth day, with morning shows starting at 9% and peaking at 29.38% in night shows. This consistent performance has helped the film's India gross collection reach an estimated ₹50.23 crore, and its India net collection stands at ₹42.1 crore, as per Sacnilk.
Future prospects
'Alpha' aims for ₹100 crore mark in its 1st week
The film's performance on Wednesday will be closely monitored to see if it can sustain its momentum through the weekdays and build up ahead of its second weekend. Alpha has another clear weekend at the box office before it faces competition from new releases, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is due to release in India next week. It remains to be seen whether the film can cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of its first week.
Film details
About the film and its cast ensemble
Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe and the first to be headlined by female leads. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, features Bhatt as Sita, a secret agent who learns about her past and goes on a perilous journey. The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.