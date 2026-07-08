'Alpha' sees growth on Day 5; total reaches ₹70cr

Future prospects

'Alpha' aims for ₹100 crore mark in its 1st week

The film's performance on Wednesday will be closely monitored to see if it can sustain its momentum through the weekdays and build up ahead of its second weekend. Alpha has another clear weekend at the box office before it faces competition from new releases, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is due to release in India next week. It remains to be seen whether the film can cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of its first week.