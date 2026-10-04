Box office hit 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' crosses ₹330cr worldwide

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has become a box office hit, pulling in over ₹330 crore worldwide since its August 21 release.

The film, directed by Girish AD and co-written with Kiran Josey, follows a young couple as they juggle family expectations.

Produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under Bhavana Studios, it's clearly struck a chord with audiences.