Box office hit 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' crosses ₹330cr worldwide
Entertainment
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has become a box office hit, pulling in over ₹330 crore worldwide since its August 21 release.
The film, directed by Girish AD and co-written with Kiran Josey, follows a young couple as they juggle family expectations.
Produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under Bhavana Studios, it's clearly struck a chord with audiences.
Faasil credits 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' team
Co-producer Fahadh Faasil recently pointed out that big box office numbers don't mean huge payouts for everyone involved: he credits the movie's success to the whole team.
He also shared that his favorite moment is a creative scene featuring Mamitha Baiju.
If you missed it in theaters, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is now streaming on JioHotstar as of October 2.