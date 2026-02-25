Box office hit 'Prakambanam' is heading to OTT: Details

You can catch Prakambanam streaming on ZEE5 from March. The movie's theatrical run was a hit—earning ₹13.28 crore in India within just a few weeks.

The story follows college friends who accidentally trigger a spirit possession after one of them inhales his grandmother's ashes.

Critics have loved its playful take on horror; Koimoi gave it a Super Hit verdict based on ROI parameters, while ETimes praised its humor and lively cast performances.