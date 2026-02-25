Box office hit 'Prakambanam' is heading to OTT: Details
Entertainment
The Malayalam horror-comedy Prakambanam, which hit theaters in January, is coming to ZEE5 in early March 2026.
Directed by Vijesh Panathur and starring Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Al Ameen, and Mallika Sukumaran, the film has already made waves at the box office.
OTT platform and premiere date
You can catch Prakambanam streaming on ZEE5 from March.
The movie's theatrical run was a hit—earning ₹13.28 crore in India within just a few weeks.
Know more about film
The story follows college friends who accidentally trigger a spirit possession after one of them inhales his grandmother's ashes.
Critics have loved its playful take on horror; Koimoi gave it a Super Hit verdict based on ROI parameters, while ETimes praised its humor and lively cast performances.