Box office: Indrans's 'Aashaan' makes ₹22 lakh on day 1

The movie is a film-within-a-film that follows two dreamers (led by Indrans and Shobi Thilakan), celebrating people who love cinema. The cast also features Bibin Perumpally, Abin Bino, Kudassanad Kanakam, and Madan Gowri. It's received mostly positive early audience reactions, with some criticisms.

How did early viewers receive the film?

Viewers liked the humor and emotional moments in the first half—plus some great background music—but felt let down by the slow pace and melodrama in the second half.

With ratings hovering around 2-3 out of 5, "Aashaan" might appeal if you're into experimental films or stories about movie lovers, but don't expect a blockbuster experience.