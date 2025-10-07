Box office: 'Kantara 2' beats 'Chhaava,' 'Saiyaara' with ₹256.50 crore
Rishab Shetty's "Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1" is making serious waves at the box office since dropping on October 2, 2025.
It kicked off with a huge ₹61.85 crore opening, landing as the year's third biggest opener, and kept momentum going through the weekend—racking up ₹55 crore on Saturday and ₹63 crore on Sunday.
Looking at film in numbers
By Monday, it pulled in another ₹31.25 crore—the best Monday numbers of any film this year—pushing its five-day total to an impressive ₹256.50 crore and beating out recent hits like "Chhaava" and "Saiyaara."
With pivotal roles played by Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and Rakimini Vasanth, the makers have also announced a third part with the climax of the second part.
The film is now expected to top the original "Kantara's" lifetime collection of ₹310 crore by its second Friday—a pretty wild achievement for a sequel!