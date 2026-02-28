Box office: 'Laalo' becomes highest-grossing Gujarati film ever
Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate, a Gujarati devotional drama released in 2025, has made waves as the first Gujarati movie to cross ₹100 crore worldwide.
Directed by Ankit Sakhiya and starring Karan Joshi, Reeva Rachh, and Shruhad Goswami, the film tells a heartfelt story about faith, karma, and redemption in a family-friendly way.
Highest-grossing Gujarati film ever
After a slow opening, Laalo's box office collection shot up by an impressive 1,800% by week four.
By day 51, it had earned ₹96.34 crore in India and another ₹5.9 crore overseas—totaling ₹102.24 crore globally.
Not only is it now the highest-grossing Gujarati film ever, but with a massive 5,688% return on investment by day 32 post-release, it also became highly profitable.
OTT release details
If you missed it in theaters or want to rewatch with friends or family at home, Laalo is dropping on SonyLIV (via OTTplay Premium) from March 6, 2026—expected to be out in its original language, Gujarati, and the Hindi dubbed version might also be available.
Perfect for catching up on this record-breaking hit!