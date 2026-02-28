Box office: 'Laalo' becomes highest-grossing Gujarati film ever

After a slow opening, Laalo's box office collection shot up by an impressive 1,800% by week four. By day 51, it had earned ₹96.34 crore in India and another ₹5.9 crore overseas—totaling ₹102.24 crore globally. Not only is it now the highest-grossing Gujarati film ever, but with a massive 5,688% return on investment by day 32 post-release, it also became highly profitable.

OTT release details

If you missed it in theaters or want to rewatch with friends or family at home, Laalo is dropping on SonyLIV (via OTTplay Premium) from March 6, 2026—expected to be out in its original language, Gujarati, and the Hindi dubbed version might also be available.

Perfect for catching up on this record-breaking hit!