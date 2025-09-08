Box office: 'Lokah' nears ₹200cr, overtakes 'Aadujeevitham'
"Lokah Chapter 1-Chandra," starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is about to cross the ₹200 crore mark worldwide—making it one of the biggest Malayalam hits ever.
In just 10 days, it pulled in over ₹180 crore and has already outperformed earlier blockbusters like "Marco" and "Aadujeevitham."
Film's team celebrates success in Hyderabad
The film now ranks as the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam movie globally and holds the record for top-earning South Indian female-led film. With more than ₹50 crore coming from Kerala alone, its reach keeps growing—especially after its Hindi release on September 5.
Thanks to high demand, you can also catch it in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
The team's been celebrating their success and thanking renowned filmmakers Nag Ashwin and Venky Atluri for the tremendous success at an event in Hyderabad.