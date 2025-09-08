Box office: 'Lokah' nears ₹200cr, overtakes 'Aadujeevitham'

Film's team celebrates success in Hyderabad

The film now ranks as the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam movie globally and holds the record for top-earning South Indian female-led film. With more than ₹50 crore coming from Kerala alone, its reach keeps growing—especially after its Hindi release on September 5.

Thanks to high demand, you can also catch it in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The team's been celebrating their success and thanking renowned filmmakers Nag Ashwin and Venky Atluri for the tremendous success at an event in Hyderabad.