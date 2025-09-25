Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' continues to mint money

Hindi version alone has crossed ₹180 crore mark

The Hindi version alone has hit ₹187.89 crore, making it the 50th highest-grossing Hindi film ever—while Kannada and Telugu versions have added over ₹59 crore together.

Unlike most films that slow down after streaming releases, this one's box office numbers are holding strong.

And if you're into mythological stories, good news: Mahavatar Narsimha is just the start of a seven-part cinematic universe rolling out until 2037!