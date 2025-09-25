Next Article
Nagarjuna Akkineni moves to Delhi HC for personality rights protection
Entertainment
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to safeguard his personality rights—basically, to stop people from using his name or image without permission.
His lawyer noted that Nagarjuna has acted in 95 films and has won two national awards, 9 Nandi awards, and 3 Filmfare awards, making this protection even more important.
Why this is important in today's digital age
With deepfakes and online scams on the rise, personality rights help celebrities avoid their identities being misused for profit or fake endorsements.
Stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have filed similar cases lately, showing how urgent it is to have clear rules that protect both reputations and fans from being misled.