Nagarjuna Akkineni moves to Delhi HC for personality rights protection Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to safeguard his personality rights—basically, to stop people from using his name or image without permission.

His lawyer noted that Nagarjuna has acted in 95 films and has won two national awards, 9 Nandi awards, and 3 Filmfare awards, making this protection even more important.