Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' outperforms 'Dhadak 2,' 'SoS 2'
Animated film Mahavatar Narsimha is turning heads at the box office, pulling in ₹53 crore so far and outpacing big names like Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2.
It grabbed nearly ₹33 crore in its first week alone—pretty impressive for an animated release.
Film's momentum is likely to continue
With no major competition until Independence Day, Mahavatar Narsimha looks set to join the ₹100 crore club soon.
Audiences are connecting with its fresh take on the classic story of Prahlad and Lord Vishnu, plus the cultural vibes woven in by director Ashwin Kumar.
Even reviewers are giving it a thumbs up for standing out from the usual action and romance flicks.