Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' outperforms 'Dhadak 2,' 'SoS 2'

Film's momentum is likely to continue

With no major competition until Independence Day, Mahavatar Narsimha looks set to join the ₹100 crore club soon.

Audiences are connecting with its fresh take on the classic story of Prahlad and Lord Vishnu, plus the cultural vibes woven in by director Ashwin Kumar.

Even reviewers are giving it a thumbs up for standing out from the usual action and romance flicks.