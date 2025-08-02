Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' races past ₹50 crore mark

In just eight days, Mahavatar Narsimha earned about ₹51.75 crore worldwide. It started strong with ₹1.75 crore on day one and quickly ramped up to ₹9.5 crore by day three, holding steady above ₹6 crore daily after that. On its eighth day, it added another estimated ₹7.50 crore.

OTT release details are awaited

Made on a budget of just ₹15 crore, the movie has already delivered over 180% return on investment—a huge win for Indian animated films and a sign that audiences are really warming up to mythological stories told through animation.

If you're curious about new-age Indian animation or enjoy epic tales with a twist, this one's worth checking out!

