Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' races past ₹50 crore mark
Mahavatar Narsimha, an animated mythological film directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films, has made a splash at the box office.
Released in 2024, it tells the epic story of Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar—a half-man, half-lion figure who takes on the demon king Hiranyakashyap to protect Prahlad's devotion.
The film blends classic mythology with modern animation, making it accessible for today's audiences.
'Mahavatar Narsimha' in numbers
In just eight days, Mahavatar Narsimha earned about ₹51.75 crore worldwide.
It started strong with ₹1.75 crore on day one and quickly ramped up to ₹9.5 crore by day three, holding steady above ₹6 crore daily after that.
On its eighth day, it added another estimated ₹7.50 crore.
OTT release details are awaited
Made on a budget of just ₹15 crore, the movie has already delivered over 180% return on investment—a huge win for Indian animated films and a sign that audiences are really warming up to mythological stories told through animation.
If you're curious about new-age Indian animation or enjoy epic tales with a twist, this one's worth checking out!
