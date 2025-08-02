Next Article
Stevie Nicks breaks shoulder, pauses concerts
Stevie Nicks, legendary Fleetwood Mac singer, is hitting pause on her August and September shows after fracturing her shoulder.
She shared the update on Instagram, saying she needs some time to heal before getting back on stage.
All tickets will remain valid
Nicks reassured fans that all tickets will stay valid for the new dates once announced.
She apologized for the sudden change and suggested keeping an eye out with ticket sellers for updates.
Good news: her October concerts are still happening as planned.