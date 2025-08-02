Next Article
Marilyn Manson thanks Osbourne family after attending Ozzy's funeral
Ozzy Osbourne, legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, passed away on July 22 at 76.
Marilyn Manson honored him with a heartfelt Instagram post, thanking the Osbourne family for what he called a "reverent beautiful ceremony."
Fans and fellow musicians gathered in Birmingham on July 30 for a public funeral procession celebrating Ozzy's life and music.
Osbourne was a pioneer of heavy metal
Born in 1948, Osbourne co-founded Black Sabbath in Birmingham and helped shape heavy metal with classics like War Pigs and Iron Man.
Even after leaving the band, he built a successful solo career and remained an influential figure—making one last appearance at Black Sabbath's farewell concert earlier this year.