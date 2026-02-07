Box office: 'Mardaani 3' rakes in ₹1.75 crore
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji's "Mardaani 3" is holding steady at the box office, pulling in ₹1.75 crore on day eight and reaching a total of ₹28.05 crore.
The movie's second week kicked off with solid evening and night show turnouts—Hindi screenings even peaked at 17.60% occupancy on Friday night.
Looking at film in numbers
If you're into crime thrillers, this one's for you. The first half is packed with chase scenes and suspense, though things get a bit predictable later on.
Still, Mukerji's powerful performance and the film's slick production values have kept audiences interested.
The film began its second week on a slower but stable note, with numbers not very high; whether "Mardaani 3" can keep up its run will depend on word of mouth.