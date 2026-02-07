Box office: 'Mardaani 3' rakes in ₹1.75 crore

Looking at film in numbers

If you're into crime thrillers, this one's for you. The first half is packed with chase scenes and suspense, though things get a bit predictable later on.

Still, Mukerji's powerful performance and the film's slick production values have kept audiences interested.

The film began its second week on a slower but stable note, with numbers not very high; whether "Mardaani 3" can keep up its run will depend on word of mouth.