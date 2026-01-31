Box office: 'Mayasabha' collects just ₹12L on Day 1
Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion, a Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Jaaved Jaaferi, opened quietly this week.
Facing competition from big releases like Mardaani 3 and Gandhi Talks, the film managed just ₹12 lakh on its first day.
This is what happens in the film
The movie follows Vasu (Mohammad Samad), who gathers friends in an old Mumbai theater to hunt for gold his father supposedly hid.
Over 24 hours, secrets unravel and relationships are tested, with Veena Jamkar and Deepak Damle joining the cast alongside Jaaferi.
Why you should/shouldn't watch it
Despite Jaaferi's solid performance and some intriguing twists, Mayasabha hasn't really clicked with mainstream viewers.
Critics say its pacing drags at times, making it a tough watch unless you're into films that focus more on craft than crowd-pleasing moments.