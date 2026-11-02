'Drishyam 3' remains strong; crosses ₹585cr globally
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's mystery thriller Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is still going strong at the box office. The film added ₹1.75cr to its India net collection on Day 31, taking its domestic net earnings to a whopping ₹377.35cr, reported Sacnilk. Its India gross collection has reached ₹451.94cr, while the worldwide gross stands at an impressive ₹584.74cr!
Box office dominance
Domestic and overseas collections
The thriller continued to dominate theaters on November 1, Sunday, raking in collections from 3,089 shows. Its domestic performance also showed a slight improvement compared to the previous day.
Meanwhile, the film's overseas business continued to contribute significantly to its overall earnings.
The movie's opening week was its biggest contributor to domestic earnings with ₹245.5cr net and ₹294.6cr gross in just seven days!
Financial success
'Drishyam 3' surpasses production budget 5 times over!
The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹110cr, including promotional expenses and additional salary costs. With its worldwide gross earnings now at ₹584.74cr, Drishyam 3 has surpassed its reported budget by more than five times!
The earlier installments also had substantial production costs, with Drishyam 2 reportedly having a production budget of ₹90cr and an additional ₹60cr spent on salaries.
The original Drishyam was reportedly made on a budget of ₹65cr.
Film synopsis
Here's everything to know about the film
The film follows Vijay Salgaonkar years after he successfully managed to evade the law.
But his past continues to haunt him as Meera Deshmukh returns with a different objective. Instead of seeking justice through conventional means, she seeks revenge.
The situation becomes more complicated with the arrival of a powerful new Crime Branch officer.
The investigation puts Vijay's carefully constructed alibis and psychological defenses under pressure.