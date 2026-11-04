Can 'Drishyam 3' reach the ₹600cr mark?

On Tuesday, the Devgn-led film sold an estimated 64,393 tickets, taking its total ticket sales across the theatrical run to over 1.65 crore.

The latest day's earnings represent a whopping 36.4% increase over the previous day's ₹55 lakh collection.

The film's domestic gross now stands at ₹453.45 crore while its net earnings have reached ₹378.65 crore, according to Sacnilk.

If the Hindi movie manages to hold on to a respectable number of screens, it can reach the ₹600 crore milestone.