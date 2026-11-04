Can 'Drishyam 3' reach the ₹600cr mark?
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is inching closer to the coveted ₹600 crore mark worldwide. The thriller added another ₹75 lakh to its India net collections on Tuesday, taking the total gross collection in India to a whopping ₹453.45 crore. The film's overseas performance also contributed significantly to its overall earnings, with an additional ₹15 lakh coming in from international markets on Day 33 alone. Currently, the global gross stands at ₹586.5 crore.
Box office boost
'Drishyam 3' in numbers
On Tuesday, the Devgn-led film sold an estimated 64,393 tickets, taking its total ticket sales across the theatrical run to over 1.65 crore.
The latest day's earnings represent a whopping 36.4% increase over the previous day's ₹55 lakh collection.
The film's domestic gross now stands at ₹453.45 crore while its net earnings have reached ₹378.65 crore, according to Sacnilk.
If the Hindi movie manages to hold on to a respectable number of screens, it can reach the ₹600 crore milestone.
Film details
About the film and its plot
The Hindi 2D version of Drishyam 3 recorded an overall theater occupancy of 12.28% on Tuesday.
The morning shows saw a lower occupancy of 6.5%, which increased to 10.92% in the afternoon and peaked at night with a higher rate of 17.67%.
Set years after Vijay Salgaonkar successfully evaded the law, the story follows his struggle when an old investigation resurfaces with Meera Deshmukh returning for revenge instead of justice!