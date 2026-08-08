Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' hits $1 billion globally!

The Odyssey is Universal's third film to cross $1 billion this year, joining Michael ($1.016 billion) and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($1.012 billion).

It is also the fifth tentpole film of 2026 to cross the $1 billion mark, following Spider-Man: Brand New Day earlier this week.

The combined global gross of these two films stands at a staggering $2.1 billion and will soon zoom past Barbenheimer's combined total of $2.4 billion ($1.44B for Barbie and $975.8 million for Oppenheimer).