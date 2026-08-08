Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' hits $1 billion globally!
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. It will soon become his highest-grossing film ever, surpassing 2012's The Dark Knight Rises ($1.085 billion). The Odyssey has earned $429.7 million domestically and $570.3 million internationally, reported Deadline.
Box office dominance
'The Odyssey' joins these billion-dollar club films
The Odyssey is Universal's third film to cross $1 billion this year, joining Michael ($1.016 billion) and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($1.012 billion).
It is also the fifth tentpole film of 2026 to cross the $1 billion mark, following Spider-Man: Brand New Day earlier this week.
The combined global gross of these two films stands at a staggering $2.1 billion and will soon zoom past Barbenheimer's combined total of $2.4 billion ($1.44B for Barbie and $975.8 million for Oppenheimer).
Global success
Major markets for 'The Odyssey'
The Odyssey's highest-grossing territories include the UK/Ireland ($75.3 million), France ($52.4 million), Italy ($46.9 million), Germany ($35.2 million), Australia ($29.8 million), Mexico ($28 million), Spain ($27.3 million), India ($19.6 million), and Saudi Arabia ($13.1 million).
The film opened in Korea on Wednesday and is set to release in China on August 14, followed by Japan on September 11, which will further boost its earnings significantly.
It stars Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson.