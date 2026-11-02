Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Udta Teer' remains stable; crosses ₹60cr globally
What's the story
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest action-comedy, Udta Teer, has successfully crossed the ₹60cr mark worldwide. The film, directed by Aakash A Kaushik, collected ₹4.35cr in India net earnings on Sunday (November 1), marking an 8.7% increase from Saturday's collection of ₹4cr. The total domestic net collection now stands at ₹42.1cr with a domestic gross of ₹50.25cr after completing its second weekend at the box office!
Box office details
Looking at 'Udta Teer's' Day 10 in numbers
On Sunday, Udta Teer witnessed an overall occupancy of 18% across 5,114 shows.
The morning shows had a 9.85% occupancy, which increased to 28.23% in the afternoon and peaked at 35.15% during evening screenings, reported Sacnilk.
The film's overseas earnings also contributed significantly to its success with ₹75L from the international box office on its 10th day alone!
Collection analysis
A look at the film's domestic gross collections so far
The film debuted with ₹30.9cr in India net collections during its first week, with gross earnings of ₹36.86cr.
The next three days added another ₹11.2cr net and ₹13.39cr gross to the total domestic collections.
The worldwide gross has now reached an estimated ₹61.5cr!
Character insight
Everything to know about 'Udta Teer'
In Udta Teer, Khurrana plays Vikrant aka Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy who loses his memory due to an accident and mistakenly believes he's an Indian patriot. This forms the crux of the comedy.
Sara Ali Khan stars as Yamini, while Rahul Bose plays Burman, with Ram Kapoor also part of the cast in this narrative that blends espionage, action, and humor through misunderstandings and unexpected developments!