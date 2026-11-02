Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Udta Teer' remains stable; crosses ₹60cr globally

On Sunday, Udta Teer witnessed an overall occupancy of 18% across 5,114 shows.

The morning shows had a 9.85% occupancy, which increased to 28.23% in the afternoon and peaked at 35.15% during evening screenings, reported Sacnilk.

The film's overseas earnings also contributed significantly to its success with ₹75L from the international box office on its 10th day alone!