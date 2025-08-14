Next Article
Box office: 'Mission Impossible 8' nears $600 million; streaming date out
"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" is closing in on $600 million at the worldwide box office after 12 weeks, showing just how much people still love Tom Cruise's action-packed adventures.
The movie had a huge opening—₹100 crore globally on day one—and made a solid ₹16.5 crore in India.
Streaming platforms and date
The story follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they race to stop a rogue AI, with stars like Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg joining Cruise.
If you missed it in theaters, good news: the film starts streaming August 19 on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango.
Get ready for classic MI thrills and some seriously wild stunts!