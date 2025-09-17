Box office: Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' nears ₹40 crore in collections
Mohanlal's latest Malayalam film, Hridayapoorvam, has pulled in ₹37.40 crore at the box office just 20 days after its August 28 release.
Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the movie follows Sandeep—a heart transplant patient—as he builds a bond with his donor's family.
Even with new movies hitting theaters lately, Hridayapoorvam has held its own and kept audiences coming back.
Film's story and performances are driving audience interest
The film made a strong start with ₹20 crore in week one and another ₹13.04 crore in week two. Just this week, it added nearly ₹75 lakh across Monday and Tuesday alone.
Audience interest is actually picking up too—occupancy jumped from about 6% in the morning to over 18% by night shows.
Thanks to its heartfelt story and solid performances from Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Mohanlal himself, Hridayapoorvam is proving that good storytelling still draws a crowd—even when there's plenty of competition around.