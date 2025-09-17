Box office: Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' nears ₹40 crore in collections

Film's story and performances are driving audience interest

The film made a strong start with ₹20 crore in week one and another ₹13.04 crore in week two. Just this week, it added nearly ₹75 lakh across Monday and Tuesday alone.

Audience interest is actually picking up too—occupancy jumped from about 6% in the morning to over 18% by night shows.

Thanks to its heartfelt story and solid performances from Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Mohanlal himself, Hridayapoorvam is proving that good storytelling still draws a crowd—even when there's plenty of competition around.