'Good Bad Ugly' removed from Netflix: Here's why
Ajith Kumar's action-comedy Good Bad Ugly, which released in theaters this April, has been taken down from Netflix after a Madras High Court order.
The film landed in trouble for using three classic Ilaiyaraaja songs—"Ottha Ruba Tharen," "En Jodi Manja Kuruvi," and "Ilamai Idho Idho"—without permission.
Ilaiyaraaja sought ₹5 crore in damages
Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja asked the filmmakers for ₹5 crore and a written apology before filing a copyright infringement suit.
The court then banned the film's distribution, prompting Netflix to remove it in September 2024, several months after its May 8 digital debut.
This case serves as a big reminder: if you don't secure music rights, you could face serious legal trouble—even if your movie is already streaming.
Meanwhile, pirated versions are popping up online, raising fresh concerns about piracy.