'Good Bad Ugly' removed from Netflix: Here's why

Ilaiyaraaja sought ₹5 crore in damages

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja asked the filmmakers for ₹5 crore and a written apology before filing a copyright infringement suit.

The court then banned the film's distribution, prompting Netflix to remove it in September 2024, several months after its May 8 digital debut.

This case serves as a big reminder: if you don't secure music rights, you could face serious legal trouble—even if your movie is already streaming.

Meanwhile, pirated versions are popping up online, raising fresh concerns about piracy.