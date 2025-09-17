Man steals Beyonce's unreleased music, concert set lists: Report
Kelvin Evans was arrested in Hapeville, Georgia on September 16, 2025, after allegedly breaking into a rented car belonging to Beyonce's choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue.
He's accused of stealing a flash drive containing Beyonce's unreleased music and future concert set lists.
Evans has a long criminal record dating back to 2002
The car belonged to Christopher Grant (Beyonce's choreographer) and Diandre Blue (her dancer), and was parked ahead of the Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta.
Along with the music, Evans reportedly took clothes, designer sunglasses, suitcases, laptops, and headphones.
Investigators tracked him down using security footage that showed him driving a 2025 Hyundai Elantra and taking four black bags from the vehicle—despite his claim he was only there for five minutes.
The flash drives haven't been found yet.
Evans has a long criminal record dating back to 2002; he's now being held at Fulton County Jail on a $20,000 bond.