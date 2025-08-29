Box office: Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' outperforms 'Loka'- earns ₹3.25 crore Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

Mohanlal's new Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam opened strong, pulling in ₹3.25 crore on its first day and outpacing Lokah Chapter 1, which made ₹2.6 crore.

The buzz from its trailer and the ongoing festive season helped it grab attention, even with competition around.