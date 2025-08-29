Next Article
Box office: Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' outperforms 'Loka'- earns ₹3.25 crore
Mohanlal's new Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam opened strong, pulling in ₹3.25 crore on its first day and outpacing Lokah Chapter 1, which made ₹2.6 crore.
The buzz from its trailer and the ongoing festive season helped it grab attention, even with competition around.
'Hridayapoorvam' received positive reviews from critics
Critics have called Hridayapoorvam a "feel-good film," especially praising Mohanlal's performance as a heart transplant survivor caught in family drama.
Audience response has been solid in Kerala cities like Kottayam (73.5%), Kochi (58.25%), and Kollam (52.75%), while places like Hyderabad (13%) and NCR (20%) saw less excitement.