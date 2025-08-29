Tamil Nadu party seeks dedicated law for caste-based honor killings
A regional party in Tamil Nadu, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has asked the Supreme Court to push for a special law targeting caste-based honor killings.
This comes after the murder of Dalit software engineer Kavin Selvaganesh in Tirunelveli, allegedly by the brother of the woman he was in a relationship with, who belonged to the dominant Thevar community.
Activists, political parties back TVK's call
TVK says current laws aren't enough to address these crimes and wants faster trials and better protection for witnesses.
The case also involves the accused's parents—both police officers—who were suspended after being named in the FIR.
Activists and other political parties are supporting TVK's call, pointing out that at least 80 such killings have happened in Tamil Nadu since 2015, but convictions remain rare.
They believe a dedicated law could help bring real change.