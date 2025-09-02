Box office: 'Param Sundari' becomes Malhotra's 10th highest-grosser

Looking at film in numbers

The film kicked off with ₹7.25 crore on opening day, climbed to ₹9.25 crore Saturday, and peaked at ₹10.25 crore Sunday—before dipping a bit to ₹3.5 crore on Monday for a total of ₹30.25 crore so far.

If it keeps up this momentum during the week, industry watchers think "Param Sundari" could keep climbing the charts and mark another big milestone for Malhotra's career.