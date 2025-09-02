Next Article
Box office: 'Param Sundari' becomes Malhotra's 10th highest-grosser
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's new romantic drama "Param Sundari" is off to a flying start, raking in over ₹30 crore at the box office within its first four days.
That means it's already outperformed Malhotra's earlier film "Ittefaq," making this his 10th highest-grossing Hindi movie.
Looking at film in numbers
The film kicked off with ₹7.25 crore on opening day, climbed to ₹9.25 crore Saturday, and peaked at ₹10.25 crore Sunday—before dipping a bit to ₹3.5 crore on Monday for a total of ₹30.25 crore so far.
If it keeps up this momentum during the week, industry watchers think "Param Sundari" could keep climbing the charts and mark another big milestone for Malhotra's career.