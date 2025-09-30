Next Article
Box office: Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' beats 'Pushpa'
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's latest movie, They Call Him OG, just shook up the Telugu box office—surpassing Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.
Directed by Sujeeth and featuring Emraan Hashmi, the film pulled in a record ₹21 crore on premiere day alone—the biggest premiere day collection in the country.
'OG' is now among top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films
They Call Him OG has now earned ₹148.75 crore overall, landing it among the Top 10 Telugu hits of all time.
Most of that came from its Telugu version, which brought in ₹145.11 crore—beating Pushpa's ₹136.43 crore mark.
This puts Kalyan right up there with blockbuster legends like RRR and Baahubali 2, showing his massive box office pull with today's audiences.