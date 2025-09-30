Box office: Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' beats 'Pushpa'

'OG' is now among top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films

They Call Him OG has now earned ₹148.75 crore overall, landing it among the Top 10 Telugu hits of all time.

Most of that came from its Telugu version, which brought in ₹145.11 crore—beating Pushpa's ₹136.43 crore mark.

This puts Kalyan right up there with blockbuster legends like RRR and Baahubali 2, showing his massive box office pull with today's audiences.