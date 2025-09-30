Rowling hits back at Emma Watson's comments, calls her 'ignorant'

Author JK Rowling has responded to the recent comments made by Harry Potter star Emma Watson about their complicated relationship. In a lengthy, scathing post on X, the author criticized Watson for being "ignorant of how ignorant she is" and called out her privilege. The feud between Rowling and the HP actors has been fueled by the author's controversial anti-transgender comments and alleged transphobia. In contrast, Watson and Daniel Radcliffe have publicly supported the transgender community.

Statement 'Emma has so little experience of real life...' Rowling began her post by saying, "I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created." "The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was 21 for what opinions I should hold these days." She added, "Like other people who've never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is."

Author's perspective 'Emma and Dan in particular have both made it clear...' Rowling further wrote, "Emma Watson and her co-stars have every right to embrace gender identity ideology." "Such beliefs are legally protected, and I wouldn't want to see any of them threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death because of them." "However, Emma and Dan in particular have both made it clear over the last few years that they think our former professional association gives them a particular right, nay, obligation, to critique me and my views in public."

Author's statement Rowling addressed this moment from Watson's viral speech Rowling also referenced the 2022 BAFTA, when Watson said she was there for "all of the witches," which was perceived as her support for the trans community. The author wrote, "[After the event], Emma asked someone to pass a note, which [said] 'I'm so sorry for what you're going through." "Emma had just publicly poured more petrol on the flames, yet thought a one-line expression of concern would reassure me of her fundamental sympathy, "she added.

Author's response Watson spoke about their relationship on Jay Shetty's podcast Rowling's post came after Watson spoke about their relationship on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. The actor said, "I guess where I've landed it, it's not so much what we say or what we believe, it's how we say it." "I just see this world right now where we seem to be giving permission to this throwing out of people, or that people are disposable." "I will always think that's wrong."