Emma Watson still admires Rowling despite clash on trans views

Actor Emma Watson has expressed her continued admiration for author JK Rowling , despite their public disagreement over gender identity. In a recent interview with podcaster Jay Shetty, Watson said she hopes those who disagree with her views will still love her. "It's my deepest wish that I hope people who don't agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don't necessarily share the same opinion with."

Continued admiration 'There's no world in which I could ever cancel her' Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, said her history with Rowling allows her to still "treasure Jo." She praised Rowling for her "kindness and words of encouragement" during her formative years and for giving her a role that "to be honest barely exists in the history of English literature." "There's just no world in which I could ever cancel her out, or cancel that out, for anything," Watson added.

Unresolved conversation Watson disappointed that a conversation with Rowling never happened Watson also expressed her disappointment that a conversation between her and Rowling was never possible. She said, "I just don't know what else to do other than hold these two seemingly incompatible things together at the same time and just hope maybe they will one day resolve or co-join themselves." "And I can love her, I can know she loved me, I can be grateful to her... And my job feels like to just hold all of it."

Author's reaction Rowling appeared to dismiss Watson's comments Rowling appeared to dismiss Watson's conciliatory comments, posting a message on X. The author wrote, "A little reminder for anyone who may be regretting their very public sprint to the front of the mob and is now trying to discreetly shove their pitchfork out of sight." She didn't name Watson or anyone else specifically.

Twitter Post See Rowling's cryptic note A little reminder for anyone who may be regretting their very public sprint to the front of the mob and is now trying to discreetly shove their pitchfork out of sight. https://t.co/pt6SOguDUI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2025