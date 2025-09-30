Diddy facing over 11 years in prison for this reason
Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing over 11 years behind bars after being convicted for transporting male prostitutes across state lines.
Prosecutors want at least 135 months (just over 11 years) plus a $500,000 fine.
While he was cleared of racketeering and sex trafficking, the charges still carry a possible 20-year sentence.
Diddy's lawyers ask for just 14 months
Diddy's lawyers are asking for just 14 months, counting the time he's already spent in jail since his September 2024 arrest.
They say his acquittal on coercion charges should keep past abuse claims out of sentencing.
The trial included testimony from two ex-girlfriends about wild parties called "Freak Offs," but the defense argued there was no direct link to the crimes.
Sentencing happens Friday, and Diddy plans to appeal.