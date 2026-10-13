Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' dips; global gross reaches ₹490cr
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's latest film, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, saw a significant drop in its box office earnings on Monday (October 12). The movie collected ₹6.25 crore net in India across 13,605 shows on Day 11, a staggering decline of over 72% from Sunday when it raked in ₹22.5 crore. Despite this drop, the mystery thriller has reportedly earned a total of ₹315.25 crore in domestic net collections so far.
Earnings breakdown
'Drishyam 3' rakes in ₹111 crore overseas
On its 11th day, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion added ₹2.5 crore from overseas markets, according to Sacnilk.
This brings the film's total overseas gross collection to ₹111.5 crore.
With these figures, the worldwide gross of the movie has now reached a staggering ₹489.74 crore, including domestic gross earnings.
Box office performance
Film's box office journey so far
The crime thriller received positive reviews and opened strongly at the box office. However, its earnings took a hit on Monday after the second weekend.
The film began its second weekend with ₹14.5 crore on Friday (October 9) and saw a significant jump to ₹26.5 crore on Saturday before holding strong at ₹22.5 crore on Sunday (October 11).
Earnings fluctuation
New releases impact 'Drishyam 3'
The film's daily earnings varied widely over the weekend. Saturday's collection was the highest at ₹26.5 crore, while Monday saw a sharp drop to just ₹6.25 crore.
The latest figures indicate a clear decline in weekday collections after a weekend spike, and this is only going to be enhanced with the premiere of new releases like Nayyi Navelli, Ranabaali, Prahaar, and Street Fighter.
Occupancy details
Overall occupancy on Monday
On Monday, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion recorded an overall occupancy of 11% across its 13,605 shows. The Hindi 2D version of the film witnessed an overall occupancy of 8.91%.
Morning shows saw a lower occupancy of just over five percent, while afternoon screenings reached nearly nine percent. However, evening shows performed better with an occupancy rate standing at over 11 percent.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion stars Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, and Prakash Raj. The mystery thriller is the final installment of the popular crime franchise.
It was released in theaters on October 2.