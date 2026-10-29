Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' dips slightly; crosses ₹755cr globally

On Wednesday, Jailer 2 raked in over ₹6.55cr across 10,542 shows, according to trade analyst Sacnilk.

The Tamil version contributed the most to this collection with over ₹3.65cr from 4,553 shows.

The Telugu and Hindi versions also added to the earnings with collections of ₹1.5cr and ₹1.2cr respectively from their respective show counts of 1,736 and 4,040 shows.