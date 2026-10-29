Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' dips slightly; crosses ₹755cr globally
What's the story
The action drama Jailer 2, starring superstar Rajinikanth, has crossed the ₹400cr mark in Indian net collections. However, on its Day 14 (Wednesday), the film saw a 21.1% decline from Tuesday's collections. Despite this decline, it remains one of the highest-grossing Tamil films ever.
Box office breakdown
Looking at 'Jailer 2' in numbers
On Wednesday, Jailer 2 raked in over ₹6.55cr across 10,542 shows, according to trade analyst Sacnilk.
The Tamil version contributed the most to this collection with over ₹3.65cr from 4,553 shows.
The Telugu and Hindi versions also added to the earnings with collections of ₹1.5cr and ₹1.2cr respectively from their respective show counts of 1,736 and 4,040 shows.
Cumulative earnings
Film's total Indian net collections
The Kannada version of the film added ₹20L to the overall earnings from its 213 shows.
After Monday's collection, Jailer 2's total Indian net collection stands at a whopping ₹423cr. The film's total India gross collections have also increased to ₹495cr.
International success
'Jailer 2' eyes global gross of ₹760cr
On Day 13, Jailer 2 added over ₹2.5cr to its international collections, taking the total overseas gross to a staggering ₹260.5cr.
The film is now eyeing to reach the global milestone of ₹760cr with a worldwide gross collection of ₹755.5cr.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story of retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) from the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.
Star-studded lineup
Everything to know about the film
Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 boasts an ensemble cast including Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, SJ Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Hrithik Roshan make cameo appearances in the film.
The sequel's plot revolves around Tiger's return to his ruthless ways when a new threat from the criminal underworld disrupts his peaceful life.