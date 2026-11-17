Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman 2' struggles; yet to cross ₹25cr mark
What's the story
The Tamil film Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara and directed by Sundar C, has been struggling at the box office. On its second Monday (November 16), it witnessed a massive drop of over 58% from its second Sunday collections, according to Sacnilk. The film was released on November 6 and is up against Suriya's Scene at the box office.
Earnings breakdown
Day 11 collections: Film earned ₹36L net in India
On its 11th day in theaters, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected ₹36L net across 709 shows. This takes the total India net collection to ₹20.49cr and the India gross to ₹23.65cr.
The film sold an estimated 36,802 tickets on its 11th day in theaters, taking the total ticket sales across the run to over 18L.
In its first week, it collected over ₹17.93cr and has earned around ₹2.56cr so far in its second week.
Cast details
About the film and its cast ensemble
In Mookuthi Amman 2, Nayanthara plays a dual role. The film also features Regina Cassandra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Abhinaya, Iniya, and Singampuli in key roles. Sneha and Khushbu Sundar make special appearances.
The film's highest single-day collection was ₹5.15cr on day four of its release, indicating that audiences were interested early on despite stiff competition at the box office.