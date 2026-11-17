On its 11th day in theaters, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected ₹36L net across 709 shows. This takes the total India net collection to ₹20.49cr and the India gross to ₹23.65cr.

The film sold an estimated 36,802 tickets on its 11th day in theaters, taking the total ticket sales across the run to over 18L.

In its first week, it collected over ₹17.93cr and has earned around ₹2.56cr so far in its second week.