Yami's 'Nayyi Navelli' drops; collects ₹20cr in 4 days
What's the story
Yami Gautam's latest release, Nayyi Navelli, has seen a significant drop in its box office earnings on Monday (October 19), following a promising opening weekend. The Hindi comedy-horror film raked in ₹2.65 crore on its fourth day across 4,804 shows, according to Sacnilk. This marks a steep 39.8% decline from Sunday when it earned ₹4.4 crore.
Box office performance
India gross, worldwide collection
The film's total India net collection now stands at ₹14.3 crore, while its domestic gross is at ₹17.03 crore. Overseas markets added another ₹0.25 crore on Monday, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹2.25 crore. With these earnings, the movie's worldwide gross collection has reached a staggering ₹19.28 crore.
The overall occupancy for Nayyi Navelli on Monday was 20.17%, with night shows recording the highest figure at 26.08%.
Collection details
Day-wise collection so far
The film had a strong start on its opening last Friday, earning ₹3.25 crore. The collections then improved to ₹4 crore on Saturday and reached ₹4.4 crore on Sunday.
However, the film witnessed a decline as it entered its first Monday, with earnings dropping to ₹2.5 crore.
The day-wise figures show an increase throughout the opening weekend followed by a drop on the first weekday.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about the film
Set in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Nayyi Navelli follows Mohini (Gautam), a newly married woman who joins the chaotic Awasthi family.
Her entry seems to bring peace to their home but also raises suspicions about her true nature.
The film is directed by Balaji Mohan in his Bollywood debut, with the screenplay written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma.