Yami's 'Nayyi Navelli' drops; collects ₹20cr in 4 days

The film's total India net collection now stands at ₹14.3 crore, while its domestic gross is at ₹17.03 crore. Overseas markets added another ₹0.25 crore on Monday, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹2.25 crore. With these earnings, the movie's worldwide gross collection has reached a staggering ₹19.28 crore.

The overall occupancy for Nayyi Navelli on Monday was 20.17%, with night shows recording the highest figure at 26.08%.