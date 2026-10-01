Nani's 'The Paradise' loses momentum; collects ₹155cr in 7 days

The Telugu version of The Paradise was the biggest contributor to the film's Day 7 India net collection, earning ₹2.65cr from 2,809 shows with a 20% occupancy rate.

The Hindi version collected ₹0.65cr from 2,602 shows at a lower occupancy of 9%.

The Tamil version added another ₹0.1cr from just 267 shows with a slightly higher occupancy of around 14%.