Nani's 'The Paradise' loses momentum; collects ₹155cr in 7 days
What's the story
The Telugu action drama The Paradise, starring Nani, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collections on the seventh day. The film raked in ₹3.4cr net across India on Wednesday (September 30), taking its total India net collection to ₹104.9cr, reported Sacnilk. Despite the dip, the movie's worldwide gross earnings have reached an impressive ₹154.8cr.
Language-wise earnings
Breakdown of film's collections across different language versions
The Telugu version of The Paradise was the biggest contributor to the film's Day 7 India net collection, earning ₹2.65cr from 2,809 shows with a 20% occupancy rate.
The Hindi version collected ₹0.65cr from 2,602 shows at a lower occupancy of 9%.
The Tamil version added another ₹0.1cr from just 267 shows with a slightly higher occupancy of around 14%.
Occupancy rates
Film's occupancy rates across various showtimes on Day 7
The Paradise saw different occupancy rates across its language versions on Day 7.
The Telugu version had an overall occupancy of 17.5%, with morning, afternoon, evening, and night shows recording occupancies of 16.62%, 17.92%, 17.92%, and 16.92%, respectively.
The Hindi version's overall occupancy was lower at 11.35%. Its morning shows recorded an occupancy of 10.82%, while the afternoon and evening shows each registered occupancies of 9.18%. Night screenings recorded a higher occupancy of 14.55%.
Regional earnings
State-wise gross collection for 'The Paradise' on Day 7
On Day 7, The Paradise recorded a reported gross collection of ₹3.95cr across various regions in India.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were the biggest contributors with ₹2.85cr, followed by Tamil Nadu (₹10L), Karnataka (₹27L), Kerala (₹3L), and the rest of India (₹70L).
These figures combined to give the film its reported state-wise gross total for the day.
Film details
More about 'The Paradise'
The Paradise stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal in lead roles.
The film is set in 1980s Secunderabad and revolves around a struggling tribal community led by Nani's character. It depicts their fight against discrimination and struggle for citizenship.
Despite the recent drop in collections, the film has performed well overall at the box office since its release on September 24.