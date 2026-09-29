Sidharth's 'The Vvaan' dips; crosses ₹50cr globally in 4 days
What's the story
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's latest release, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, has reportedly raked in ₹5.25cr on its fourth day at the box office. The film witnessed a 20% overall occupancy on Monday (September 28), taking its total India net collection to ₹38.85cr, per Sacnilk. Its global gross earnings stand at ₹50.35cr. The movie also stars Shweta Tiwari and Sunil Grover in its supporting cast.
Box office journey
Earnings of 'The Vvaan' so far
The film started its theatrical run with ₹8cr on Friday (September 25) and saw an increase in earnings over the weekend.
On Saturday, it collected ₹11.25cr, followed by ₹14.35cr on Sunday from 7,135 shows across India.
The Hindi 2D version of the movie recorded an overall occupancy of 49.98% on Sunday, with evening shows witnessing the highest occupancy at 61.08%.
It suffered a natural hit on its first Monday.
Film's premise
Everything to know about the film
The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is a unique blend of Indian folklore, supernatural fantasy, mythology, action, and thriller.
The story revolves around an atheist who returns to his ancestral village where villagers strictly adhere to a long-standing restriction surrounding a particular forest.
The protagonist initially dismisses local beliefs as superstition but eventually ventures into the forbidden forest where he encounters a supernatural force linked to the forest and an ancient goddess.