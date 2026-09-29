Sidharth's 'The Vvaan' dips; crosses ₹50cr globally in 4 days

The film started its theatrical run with ₹8cr on Friday (September 25) and saw an increase in earnings over the weekend.

On Saturday, it collected ₹11.25cr, followed by ₹14.35cr on Sunday from 7,135 shows across India.

The Hindi 2D version of the movie recorded an overall occupancy of 49.98% on Sunday, with evening shows witnessing the highest occupancy at 61.08%.

It suffered a natural hit on its first Monday.