Kunal Kemmu's 'VIBE' fails Monday test; total haul at ₹11.5cr
What's the story
The action-comedy film VIBE, directed by and starring Kunal Kemmu, witnessed a significant drop in its India net collection on Monday (Day 4). The movie earned ₹90L from India on September 21, per Sacnilk. This brought its total India net collection to ₹8.35cr after four days of release. The film's earnings on Monday were a staggering 70% lower than the ₹3cr it collected on Sunday.
Earnings drop
'VIBE': Looking at film in numbers
The film, which opened with an India net collection of ₹1.7cr on Friday, September 18, saw a gradual increase over the weekend before hitting a peak on Sunday.
The ₹90L collection on Monday brought its four-day India net total to ₹8.35cr.
The overall occupancy for VIBE across 2,609 shows was recorded at 12%. Morning shows had an occupancy of 7.92%, while afternoon and evening shows each recorded an occupancy of 10.62%.
Worldwide collection
International collection and worldwide gross total
VIBE managed to rake in ₹0.25cr from international markets on its fourth day, taking its total overseas gross collection to ₹1.5cr.
With an India gross collection of ₹10cr and overseas gross earnings of ₹1.5cr, the film's worldwide gross collection has now reached a total of ₹11.5cr after four days since its release.
Film overview
Everything to know about 'VIBE'
VIBE stars Kemmu and Preity Zinta in lead roles, with Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir. The film marks Dhir's debut.
The story follows two friends, Hardik (Kemmu) and Bugs (Shrivastava), who are drawn into a mission to thwart a terrorist threat.
Despite their differences, the duo must work together to protect India from an impending danger.