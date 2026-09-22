Kunal Kemmu's 'VIBE' fails Monday test; total haul at ₹11.5cr

The film, which opened with an India net collection of ₹1.7cr on Friday, September 18, saw a gradual increase over the weekend before hitting a peak on Sunday.

The ₹90L collection on Monday brought its four-day India net total to ₹8.35cr.

The overall occupancy for VIBE across 2,609 shows was recorded at 12%. Morning shows had an occupancy of 7.92%, while afternoon and evening shows each recorded an occupancy of 10.62%.