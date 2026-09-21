Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta's 'VIBE' grows; earns ₹7cr in 3 days
What's the story
The action-comedy VIBE, starring Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta, has witnessed a significant increase in its box office collections on Day 3 (September 20). The film raked in ₹3 crore on its third day of release, marking a 9.1% rise from Saturday's earnings of ₹2.75 crore, reported Sacnilk. With this addition, the total India net collection of the film now stands at ₹7.45 crore.
Box office performance
'VIBE's box office journey so far
VIBE opened with ₹1.7 crore on September 18 and saw a jump on September 19 with collections rising to ₹2.75 crore. The film's collection further increased on Sunday, bringing in another ₹3 crore.
The movie had 2,839 shows on its third day, with an overall occupancy of 23%.
The Hindi 2D version of VIBE recorded an overall occupancy of 25.1% on Sunday, peaking at evening shows with 34% occupancy.
Film details
More about the film
VIBE, released on September 18, is Kemmu's second directorial venture after Madgaon Express. The film also marks his debut as a producer.
The story revolves around two best friends, Hardik (Kemmu) and Bugs (Sparsh Shrivastava), who are recruited by the mysterious Madam H for a mission to protect India from a major terrorist threat.
Zinta plays Madam H in the film.
Cast and crew
Supporting cast
Apart from those mentioned, VIBE also stars debutant Vanshika Dhir.
The supporting cast includes Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Rajesh A Krishnan, Sharmila Tagore, Uorfi Javed, Hiten Paintal, and Mark Bennington.
The film has received positive reviews for its humor and gags.