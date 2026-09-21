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Home / News / Entertainment News / Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta's 'VIBE' grows; earns ₹7cr in 3 days
Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta's 'VIBE' grows; earns ₹7cr in 3 days
'VIBE' box office collection

Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta's 'VIBE' grows; earns ₹7cr in 3 days

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 21, 2026
10:26 am
What's the story

The action-comedy VIBE, starring Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta, has witnessed a significant increase in its box office collections on Day 3 (September 20). The film raked in ₹3 crore on its third day of release, marking a 9.1% rise from Saturday's earnings of ₹2.75 crore, reported Sacnilk. With this addition, the total India net collection of the film now stands at ₹7.45 crore.

Box office performance

'VIBE's box office journey so far

VIBE opened with ₹1.7 crore on September 18 and saw a jump on September 19 with collections rising to ₹2.75 crore. The film's collection further increased on Sunday, bringing in another ₹3 crore.

The movie had 2,839 shows on its third day, with an overall occupancy of 23%.

The Hindi 2D version of VIBE recorded an overall occupancy of 25.1% on Sunday, peaking at evening shows with 34% occupancy.

Film details

More about the film

VIBE, released on September 18, is Kemmu's second directorial venture after Madgaon Express. The film also marks his debut as a producer.

The story revolves around two best friends, Hardik (Kemmu) and Bugs (Sparsh Shrivastava), who are recruited by the mysterious Madam H for a mission to protect India from a major terrorist threat.

Zinta plays Madam H in the film.

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Cast and crew

Supporting cast

Apart from those mentioned, VIBE also stars debutant Vanshika Dhir.

The supporting cast includes Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Rajesh A Krishnan, Sharmila Tagore, Uorfi Javed, Hiten Paintal, and Mark Bennington.

The film has received positive reviews for its humor and gags.

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