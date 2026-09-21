Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta's 'VIBE' grows; earns ₹7cr in 3 days

VIBE opened with ₹1.7 crore on September 18 and saw a jump on September 19 with collections rising to ₹2.75 crore. The film's collection further increased on Sunday, bringing in another ₹3 crore.

The movie had 2,839 shows on its third day, with an overall occupancy of 23%.

The Hindi 2D version of VIBE recorded an overall occupancy of 25.1% on Sunday, peaking at evening shows with 34% occupancy.