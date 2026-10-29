'Drishyam 3' falls hard; can it reach ₹600cr mark globally?
What's the story
The Hindi thriller Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has seen a drop in box-office collections on its 27th day. The film earned ₹90L in India net on Wednesday (October 28) across 3,169 shows. This is a drop of nearly 28% from the previous day's collection of ₹1.25cr. Despite this dip, the film's domestic net collection has reached an estimated ₹372.1cr with an India gross of ₹445.66cr.
Box-office trend
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's daily collections reflect a higher audience turnout on weekends, followed by a dip during weekdays. Sunday saw the highest collection among the six days reported.
However, Wednesday's occupancy numbers showed low turnout across its Hindi 2D shows, with overall occupancy at 8.64%.
Morning shows saw a lower occupancy of 7%, while afternoon and evening shows were slightly better at 8.5% and 10.42%, respectively.
Record-breaking performance
Film needs ₹22cr to reach ₹600cr mark
The latest figures show that the film's box-office momentum has slowed down significantly compared to its opening days.
It has reportedly surpassed Devgn's Singham Again and Tanhaji to become the actor's highest-grossing film.
The remaining theatrical run could help it add to its worldwide total, although daily collections will be crucial.
With worldwide earnings at ₹577.56cr, the film needs another ₹22.44cr to cross the ₹600cr mark.
Film synopsis
Meanwhile, refresh your memory about the film's plot
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the thriller follows Vijay Salgaonkar years after he manages to evade the law.
His past returns to haunt him when Meera Deshmukh reappears, driven by revenge rather than a desire for justice.
A powerful new Crime Branch officer also challenges Vijay's carefully constructed alibis and psychological defenses.