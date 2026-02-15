Box office: 'Predator' pulls in $185 million, marks franchise's biggest weekend
Entertainment
Predator: Badlands just set a new high score for the franchise, pulling in $185 million worldwide since its November 7, 2025 release.
With Dan Trachtenberg directing and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning leading the cast, the movie had the biggest opening weekend in Predator history—$40 million in the US and $80 million globally.
Where to watch 'Predator: Badlands'
Missed it in theaters? You can now stream Predator: Badlands on Hulu and JioHotstar.
The film's been a hit with both fans and critics, earning a CinemaScore of A- and an 86% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.