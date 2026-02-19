Box office: 'Predator' series' latest film becomes biggest hit

The movie kicked off with an impressive $80 million opening weekend, split evenly between domestic and international audiences. With a total global box office of $184.5 million, it outperformed every previous Predator film (including the Alien vs. Predator crossovers), all on a $105 million budget.

Streaming success on Hulu and Disney+

"Badlands" didn't just win at theaters—it also pulled in nearly nine million Hulu views within five days, making it Hulu's top movie launch since "Prey."

Altogether, the Predator franchise clocked over 300 million streaming hours across Disney+ and Hulu during this period—clearly, fans couldn't get enough!