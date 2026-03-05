Box office: Radhika Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' earns ₹21.45 crore

The movie kicked off with ₹2.65 crore on opening day and picked up speed over the weekend (₹5 crore Saturday, ₹6.15 crore Sunday). Weekdays stayed strong too—₹2.85 crore Monday, ₹2.65 crore Tuesday, and another ₹2.10 crore Wednesday—bringing it to that impressive six-day total.

With this ROI, it's definitely a hit!

Made on a modest budget of ₹9 crore, Thaai Kizhavi has already doubled its investment with a 114% ROI—definitely a hit!

Critics have praised Sarathkumar's fierce performance (even with limited screen time and heavy prosthetics), while the film's mix of rural humor and classic Kamal Haasan songs keeps things lively and fresh for all ages.

If you're into quirky family dramas with heart—and some clever twists—it's worth checking out!