Box office: Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' beats big films

Within just 10 days, Thaai Kizhavi had collected about ₹35.40 crore in India, based on a ₹9 crore budget and about ₹35.40 crore India net in 10 days, the profit would be ₹26.4 crore and the ROI (profit/budgetx100) 293%. Globally, the film crossed the ₹50 crore mark in the 10-day period (reported as about ₹50 crore). On day eight the film earned ₹2.55 crore, a jump of roughly 50% from day seven's ₹1.70 crore.

Interesting facts about the film

The movie's unexpected success even led producers to double-check its collections with distributors, a rare move in Tamil cinema.

Speaking at the film's success meet, Radikaa Sarathkumar shared that she was offered a share of the film's profits in addition to her salary and pretty unusual for female-led films here.

If you like feel-good rural comedies or want to see what all the buzz is about, this one's worth checking out!