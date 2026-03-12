Box office: Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' beats big films
Thaai Kizhavi, a Tamil rural comedy-drama directed by newcomer Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan (Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions), has outperformed expectations at the box office.
Starring Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead alongside Singam Puli, Bala Saravanan, and Munishkanth, the film hit theaters on February 27 with a ₹9 crore budget.
'Thaai Kizhavi' minted ₹50 crore globally
Within just 10 days, Thaai Kizhavi had collected about ₹35.40 crore in India, based on a ₹9 crore budget and about ₹35.40 crore India net in 10 days, the profit would be ₹26.4 crore and the ROI (profit/budgetx100) 293%.
Globally, the film crossed the ₹50 crore mark in the 10-day period (reported as about ₹50 crore).
On day eight the film earned ₹2.55 crore, a jump of roughly 50% from day seven's ₹1.70 crore.
Interesting facts about the film
The movie's unexpected success even led producers to double-check its collections with distributors, a rare move in Tamil cinema.
Speaking at the film's success meet, Radikaa Sarathkumar shared that she was offered a share of the film's profits in addition to her salary and pretty unusual for female-led films here.
If you like feel-good rural comedies or want to see what all the buzz is about, this one's worth checking out!