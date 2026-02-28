Box office: Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' opens to ₹2.5cr
Entertainment
Thaai Kizhavi, a Tamil family drama starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, kicked off its box office run with an impressive ₹2.5 crore on day one (February 27).
Audience turnout grew steadily from a morning occupancy of 17% to nearly 48% by night, showing plenty of buzz as the day went on.
Positive reviews are boosting audience turnout
The film grabbed a solid 30% overall occupancy, reflecting high interest among viewers.
Social media is calling it a fun rural entertainer with echoes of Rajkumar Hirani.
ETimes praised first-time director Sivakumar Murugesan for mixing rural comedy and women's empowerment themes, while the cast—especially Sarathkumar—earned shoutouts for their standout performances.