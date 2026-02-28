Box office: Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' opens to ₹2.5cr Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

Thaai Kizhavi, a Tamil family drama starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, kicked off its box office run with an impressive ₹2.5 crore on day one (February 27).

Audience turnout grew steadily from a morning occupancy of 17% to nearly 48% by night, showing plenty of buzz as the day went on.