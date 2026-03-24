Box office: Ranveer-Sanjay's 'Dhurandhar' beats 'Dangal,' 'Baahubali' in 5 days
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a high-octane spy thriller from director Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi.
Released on March 19 in five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam), the film has quickly become a sensation, earning ₹519.12 crore net in India in just five days.
It has outpaced the domestic lifetime collections of Dangal and Baahubali.
Film is on track to enter ₹1,000 crore club
Dhurandhar broke the record for biggest Eid holiday collection ever in Bollywood and set a new single-day high for Hindi films with ₹107 crore on day four.
Internationally, it pulled in over $21 million during its first extended weekend—North America led overseas markets.
The movie also beat Pushpa 2's Hindi opening-week/net total (₹425.10 crore) and is on track to enter the ₹1,000 crore club.
Our recommendation: Skip everything else and watch 'Dhurandhar'
If you're into action-packed thrillers with big stars and want to catch what everyone's talking about right now, Dhurandhar is probably worth your ticket.
Its record-breaking run has made it one of this year's must-see movies for fans who love larger-than-life cinema experiences.