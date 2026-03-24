Box office: Ranveer-Sanjay's 'Dhurandhar' beats 'Dangal,' 'Baahubali' in 5 days

Film is on track to enter ₹1,000 crore club

Dhurandhar broke the record for biggest Eid holiday collection ever in Bollywood and set a new single-day high for Hindi films with ₹107 crore on day four.

Internationally, it pulled in over $21 million during its first extended weekend—North America led overseas markets.

The movie also beat Pushpa 2's Hindi opening-week/net total (₹425.10 crore) and is on track to enter the ₹1,000 crore club.