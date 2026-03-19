Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' breaks records Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

Ranveer Singh's new film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, just dropped on March 19 and is already making waves.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and released in five languages, it pulled in a massive ₹52.71 crore gross (₹44 crore net) in paid previews ahead of its March 19 release, setting a new record for paid-preview collections by an Indian film.