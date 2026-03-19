Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' breaks records
Ranveer Singh's new film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, just dropped on March 19 and is already making waves.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and released in five languages, it pulled in a massive ₹52.71 crore gross (₹44 crore net) in paid previews ahead of its March 19 release, setting a new record for paid-preview collections by an Indian film.
Film was also to take up slot at Maratha Mandir
Dhurandhar set new paid-preview records and generated exceptionally strong advance bookings, playing approximately 10,000 shows across about 6,000 screens in India.
It was reported to be scheduled to temporarily take over the legendary 11:30am slot at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir, which Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has occupied for over 30 years (since its 1995 release).
This is what happens in 'Dhurandhar'
This movie picks up after the blockbuster Dhurandhar, which made ₹1,300 crore.
Ranveer plays undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi on a revenge mission after the events of the first film, facing political threats and gang wars, with Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt joining the action-packed cast.