Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,000cr mark
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has made box office history, raking in over ₹1,000 crore worldwide within a week of its March 19 release.
With ₹750 crore earned just over the opening weekend, it now holds the second-biggest opening for any Indian film.
'Dhurandhar' beats 'Kalki 2898 AD's lifetime collection in just 5 days
Dhurandhar 2 has already outpaced the lifetime earnings of Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan, collecting ₹674.14 crore in India (net; ₹805.32 crore gross) and ₹261.92 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross of ₹1,067.24 crore.
Big names like SS Rajamouli and Allu Arjun have cheered its achievement.
The film continues Hamza's story in Pakistan's underworld and also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.