Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,000cr mark

'Dhurandhar' beats 'Kalki 2898 AD's lifetime collection in just 5 days

Dhurandhar 2 has already outpaced the lifetime earnings of Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan, collecting ₹674.14 crore in India (net; ₹805.32 crore gross) and ₹261.92 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross of ₹1,067.24 crore.

Big names like SS Rajamouli and Allu Arjun have cheered its achievement.

The film continues Hamza's story in Pakistan's underworld and also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.