Box office: Roshan Mathew's 'Chatha Pacha' continues to struggle
Entertainment
"Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies," starring Roshan Mathew, is facing a big slowdown at the box office, collecting just ₹9 lakh on its 15th day.
While its India earnings have reached only ₹15.78 crore after a strong start, the film is still doing well overseas with a worldwide total of ₹33.22 crore.
Meanwhile, fans are praising it on social media
The movie's domestic collections have been all over the place—shooting up to ₹55 lakh one day and dropping to ₹10 lakh soon after, with only small recoveries since.
Still, viewers are showing love online for the film's action and friendship themes. Many are hoping it'll bounce back over the weekend!