Box office: 'Saiyaara' becomes highest-grossing romantic film of 2025

'Saiyaara' surpasses 'Pathaan' in gross collections

Made on a modest ₹45cr budget, Saiyaara has pulled in around ₹398cr in India and ₹171cr from overseas—totaling about ₹570cr globally.

It's the highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 so far and ranks second among all Bollywood releases this year.

The film also delivered an impressive return on investment of over 640% and held strong for more than 50 days in theaters.