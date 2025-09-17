Box office: 'Saiyaara' becomes highest-grossing romantic film of 2025
Saiyaara is a Hindi musical romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, it hit theaters on July 18, 2025.
The story, inspired by the Korean film A Moment to Remember, has quickly become a box office favorite.
'Saiyaara' surpasses 'Pathaan' in gross collections
Made on a modest ₹45cr budget, Saiyaara has pulled in around ₹398cr in India and ₹171cr from overseas—totaling about ₹570cr globally.
It's the highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 so far and ranks second among all Bollywood releases this year.
The film also delivered an impressive return on investment of over 640% and held strong for more than 50 days in theaters.
Why you should watch the film
If you're looking for a fresh take on musical romance with new talent leading the way, Saiyaara is worth your time.
Its massive success speaks to its wide appeal and strong storytelling—setting a new bar for debut-led films this year.