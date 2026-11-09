Japan's 'Godzilla Minus Zero' breaks records with $32M US debut

The R-rated sequel to Godzilla was met with rave reviews and high audience ratings, scoring 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and an A grade on CinemaScore exit polls.

The film's unique appeal was further enhanced by its status as the first Japanese production shot for IMAX.

This contributed a whopping $12.7 million, or 40% of domestic grosses. Moreover, premium large formats (PLFs) like Dolby made up a staggering 74% of ticket sales for the movie.