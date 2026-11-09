Japan's 'Godzilla Minus Zero' breaks records with $32M US debut
What's the story
The latest installment in the Godzilla franchise, titled Godzilla Minus Zero, has debuted at the top of the North American box office with an impressive $31.6 million from 3,254 theaters. This marks a record-breaking opening for a live-action foreign-language film in North America, surpassing China's Hero (2002), which earned $17.8 million. Meanwhile, The Cat in the Hat underperformed with only $20 million from 4,003 locations despite being based on one of children's literature's most beloved books.
Film success
'Godzilla Minus Zero' was well-received by audiences and critics
The R-rated sequel to Godzilla was met with rave reviews and high audience ratings, scoring 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and an A grade on CinemaScore exit polls.
The film's unique appeal was further enhanced by its status as the first Japanese production shot for IMAX.
This contributed a whopping $12.7 million, or 40% of domestic grosses. Moreover, premium large formats (PLFs) like Dolby made up a staggering 74% of ticket sales for the movie.
Animation film's performance
'The Cat in the Hat' bombed at the box office
Despite receiving an A grade on CinemaScore, The Cat in the Hat struggled at the box office with only $20 million from 4,003 locations.
The animated film was panned by critics, earning a mere 45% on Rotten Tomatoes.
It stars Bill Hader as the titular character and follows two siblings who are visited by a mischievous cat (in a hat) after moving to a new town.
Franchise performance
Sequel to 2023's 'Godzilla Minus One'
Godzilla Minus Zero builds on the success of its predecessor, 2023's Godzilla Minus One, which opened to $11.4 million and went on to earn $57 million domestically and $113 million globally.
The new film is set two years after the last one, with Godzilla returning to fight a new monster terrorizing Japan.
In contrast, The Cat in the Hat underperformed compared to previous Dr. Seuss adaptations like 2018's The Grinch ($67 million opening) and 2012's The Lorax ($70 million opening).
Indian epic
'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' debuted at No. 5
The Indian biggie Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, released in 1,300 theaters, debuted at No. 5 with $8.6 million over the traditional weekend and $12.1 million over its first four days in theaters.
It is the widest release for an Indian film in North America.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a budget of $500 million.